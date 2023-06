MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market kicks off with an upward trend on Tuesday morning, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gains 0.01% to 2,757.27 points. The RTS Index adds 0.31% to 1,024.53 points.

The dollar plunged by 0.31% to 84.82 rubles. The euro lost 0.01% to 92.8 rubles. The yuan edged up by 0.07% to 11.738 rubles.