Russian outbound tourist traffic on the rise in Q1 2023 — Ministry

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian tourist flow abroad surged by 47% year on year against the like period from 2022 to two mln trips, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Monday.

"While Russian tourists made about seven million trips overseas in 2022, Russians have already made about two million trips abroad for tourism purposes as early as in the first quarter of 2023. This is almost 47% more than in the like period from last year," Reshetnikov said, as cited by the ministry’s press service.

Russians are currently traveling to traditional destinations with developed tourist infrastructure, the minister noted. Tourism soared by 71% to Turkey, by 88% to the UAE, and by a factor of twelve to Thailand in January - March 2023 on account of direct air service being restored.