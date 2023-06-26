Government to continue stimulating cutting-edge technologies in industry — Putin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Development and upgrade of the industry is the unconditional priority of Russia and the government will continue promoting the rollout of cutting-edge technologies, President Vladimir Putin said in the video address to the participants and guests of the 11th International Youth Industrial Forum "Engineers of the Future 2023."

"I would like to stress that the development and modernization of industry is our unconditional priority. We will continue to promote the introduction of the latest technology, digital solutions and cutting-edge environmental standards, and will work together with businesses, regions and the scientific community to update vocational education, training and retraining curricula, including for such basic, backbone industries as machine building, ship and aircraft building, machine-tool and instrument building, robotics and electronics, manufacturing of industrial and power equipment," the head of state said.

"This is the industry of the future, as well as a huge space for self-fulfillment and professional growth," the President stressed.

The President wished "success to all young people who work at our enterprises and plants, and of course to today's graduates of schools, universities, colleges and technical schools who intend to engage in real production and to work in Russia’s industrial sector."

Putin highlighted the symbolism of the forum taking place in Tula that has always been famous for its masters and dynasties of workers, engineers and gunsmiths in the video address. "Human resources potential largely determines the steady development of the domestic industry today, increasing its competitive advantages, strengthening its positions both on the domestic and global markets, and successfully fulfilling such key tasks as strengthening the country's security, economic and technological sovereignty," the Russian leader noted.

"This is why it is so important that more and more young professionals - competent, knowledgeable, creative and forward-thinking, ready to take responsibility and offer non-standard solutions - come to work for our companies," the President stressed.