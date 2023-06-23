Russia can become major supplier of foods to the Philippines — center

BANGKOK, June 23. /TASS/. Russia may become a major supplier of agricultural products to the Philippines in view of the interest showed by local companies, head of the Agroexport federal center Dmitry Krasnov said on Friday.

"Russia can become a major supplier of agricultural products to the Philippine market and is ready to offer a wide range of agricultural goods and goods of high quality. We have seen the genuine interest of the Philippine business and can already state high productivity of meetings," Krasnov said.