Newest 11th sanctions package focuses on preventing circumvention — ministry

BERLIN, June 21. /TASS/. The basis of the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia is a set of measures to prevent circumvention of restrictions through third countries, which were proposed by Vice Chancellor of Germany, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany.

With this package, the EU is expanding its range of instruments for sustained action against sanctions evasion, the statement said. It quoted Habeck as saying that the evasion of restrictions was unacceptable. The package includes a series of measures to prevent sanctions evasion through third countries.

It also restricts the transit through its territory not only of dual-use goods but also of high-tech products, ending exemptions for Germany and ends exemptions for German and Polish oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

Bloomberg reported earlier in May that the EU proposed, as part of the 11th package, to officially ban the supply of Russian oil through the northern section of the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland. This was allowed as part of a derogation from EU sanctions.