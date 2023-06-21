En+ to achieve required pace of Segozerskaya HPP construction shortly — executive

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. En+ has resumed the proactive phase of construction and installation work under the Segozerskaya hydropower plant (HPP) project and will achieve the required pace of construction in 2-3 coming month, Chief Operating Officer Mikhail Khardikov told TASS in an interview.

"There was regrettably a period related to the change of the contractor for the Segozerskaya HPP. We have nevertheless resumed the proactive phase of construction and installation, will achieve the construction pace we need in two - three months to come and will be able on that basis to indicate the exact timeline then," the executive said.

All the core equipment for the hydropower plant has already been produced and developments in 2022 did not affect its cost, Khardikov added.

The hydropower plant was initially planned to be put into service in late 2022 and the postponement to 2023 was reported later.