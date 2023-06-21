Russian economy recovering quickly — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian economy is recovering quickly owing to the flexible and efficient operation of the private sector, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"The economy is recovering quickly and this is owing to flexible and efficient operations of the private sector. The business has not merely coped with but is developing plans. Business climate indicators are close to ten-year maximums; the economic activity is recovering very quickly," she said.

"For the business not to lose this impetus for development in new conditions, we should support low inflation. This is the key for long-term investments and raising finance from the market at comfortable rates," Nabiullina added.