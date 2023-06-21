Russia among leaders in tourist traffic to Thailand — Thai tourism office

BANGKOK, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is among the top three countries in terms of inbound tourist traffic to Thailand, with 767,530 arrivals year to date, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) told TASS on Wednesday.

Malaysia ranks first with 1.8 mln arrivals from January 1 to June 15 of this year, while China comes in second at 1.3 mln. "According to the Immigration Bureau, the preliminary total international arrivals from January 1 - June 15, 2023 is 11,669,458 (a growth of 588% over the same period of last year)," TAT said. The relevant income generated stood at 483 bln baht ($14 bln), it noted.

Thailand canceled, effective October 1, 2022, all visitor entry restrictions and the state of emergency imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TAT expects the Thai tourism industry will bounce back to pre-pandemic metrics by late 2024.