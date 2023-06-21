China to furnish list of tour operators for visa-free groups within two weeks — Ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The list of Chinese tour operators for the start of visa-free group tours will be furnished within a fortnight, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told reporters on Wednesday.

"The parties agreed that the Russian side will be provided with the list of Chinese tour operators within two weeks. Such approach will make it possible to launch the group visa-free service between the two countries this summer," the ministry informed.

Travels will be organized by tour operators from Russia and China under the intergovernmental agreement, the ministry noted. Tourists from both countries will be able to use the visa-free regime on the territory of the country of stay during fifteen days.