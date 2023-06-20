FATF session held behind closed doors — press service

PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. Discussions within the framework of the plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held from June 19 to 23 in Paris are confidential, the FATF press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Plenary discussions are confidential, we will publish a summary of outcomes on Friday afternoon, but until then we are unable to provide further information," a press service spokesperson said.

It was reported earlier FATF could start discussing on Tuesday the possibility of introducing further restrictions against Russia due to the Ukrainian conflict.