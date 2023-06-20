MOEX index down 0.40%, RTS index down 1.08% as trading closes on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined moderately by the end of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

The MOEX index decreased by 0.40% to 2,803.69 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.08% to 1,042.91 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.64% to 84.78 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.50% to 92.30 rubles, the yuan edged up by 0.04% to 11.76 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index failed once again to update the annual maximum, having rolled back to the area of 2,800 points. The market received some support from the depreciation of the ruble, said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

The external background remained predominantly negative.

"Most of the world trading platforms and commodity prices were in the red. Brent oil remains at $75 per barrel. The oil prices are losing confidence due to weak growth in fuel demand, which, in turn, is associated with a slower-than-expected recovery of the Chinese economy," the expert said. Meanwhile, the May data on the construction of new housing in the US came out noticeably better than expected. The number of building permits issued last month, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 1.49 million (forecast 1.42 million).

On Tuesday, shares of the following Russian companies were the leaders in terms of growth: Samolet (+5.20%), CIAN (+3.78%), Polyus (+3.23%), Etalon (+3, 11%), PIK (+2.74%), of Surgutneftegaz (+2%), LSR (+1.63%).

The leaders of decline were shares of TMK (-2.57%), MMK (-2.29%), TCS Group (-2.04%), Rostelecom (-1.92%), Novatek (-1.61%).

According to the forecast by BCS World of Investments, on June 21, the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,720 - 2,820 points, at the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 82-85 rubles.