Putin to discuss mineral resources with Cabinet on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with Cabinet members on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The main topic will be providing certain branches of the economy with the required solid mineral resources," the Kremlin said.

Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, and CEO of Rosatom Aleksey Likhachev will speak on the topic.

Certain current issues will also be discussed, the Kremlin added.