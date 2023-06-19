Paris Air Show opens at Le Bourget after a four-year hiatus

PARIS, June 19. /TASS/. The 54th International Paris Air Show kicks off in the Parisian suburb of Le Bourget on Monday.

Traditionally, one of the largest aerospace events in Europe is held every two years, but in 2021 it was decided to cancel it due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the coming week, the Paris Salon will host 304 delegations from 98 countries. A total of 2,400 companies from 49 countries will showcase their achievements in the aerospace industry. The organizers expect more than 300,000 guests, including almost 140,000 industry experts, to attend the event this time. Russia is not represented at the air show this year.

On the opening day, French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at the Le Bourget airfield, accompanied by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune.

On June 16, Macron announced plans to spend 300 million euros annually on the development of the aviation industry in order to make France a leader in the production of carbon-neutral aircraft.

According to the Elysee Palace, while inspecting the stands, the French President intends to meet with representatives of companies that offer innovative solutions in the field of reducing fuel consumption and developing environmentally friendly aviation fuel. The President also intends to meet with representatives of start-ups and the military-industrial complex.

The Paris Air Show will be held from June 19 to June 23, 2023.