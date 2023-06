ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023, Adviser to President, Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told reporters on Saturday.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 10-13," he said.

Speaking about other events, Kobyakov noted that the Russian-Africa summit will be held in St. Petersburg on July 26-28.