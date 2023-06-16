Almost all countries are Rosatom’s partners — company CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Almost all countries are Rosatom partners in nuclear and bon-nuclear technologies, Alexey Likhachev, the head of the state corporation, said on Friday.

"Our market is very clear: It's the whole planet because almost all countries are our partners in one way or another, both in nuclear and non-nuclear technologies," he said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Likhachev said that Rosatom is primarily focused on meeting Russia's needs in the building of technological sovereignty.

"But at the same time we are ready to export these same products, these same technologies to all the countries that are ready to work with us," he said.

He said there are many such countries.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — Russia’s showcase annual economic event — is being held from June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.