Russia, OPEC+ trying to minimize consequences of politically motivated decisions — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia together with its partners, including in OPEC+, decides on minimizing the implications of politically motivated decisions in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"We together with those who speak sense and feel real concern for the health of global economy and global energy markets, I first of all mean our OPEC+ partners, take such joint decisions that minimize the implications possible when politically motivated decisions are made in the economy, for the global economic society and global energy markets," he said.

