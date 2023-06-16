Lean production principles rollout to gain momentum — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Introduction of lean production principles should gain momentum, President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The rollout of lean, efficient production principles should gather pace, not only in basic industries but also in other sectors," Putin said.

The stable macroeconomic situation in Russia has become its competitive advantage, the President noted.

"It is important that the stable macroeconomic situation has become our competitive advantage, an effective growth driver," he added.