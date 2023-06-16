Russia expected to break record for wheat exports this year — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has been among the top five global wheat exporters for a decade and this year, the country may set an all-time record for wheat exports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to note that supplies of agricultural products have reached a new high of more than 41 billion US dollars. For ten years, Russia has been among the top five grain exporters. Since 2016, it has been the world’s largest wheat exporter - number one on global markets. There is reason to believe that this year, our companies will take another step forward and break the record in terms of wheat exports," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He vowed that Russia would make active efforts to ensure global food security by helping countries experiencing food shortages, including in Africa.

"Our overall exports last year broke the ten-year record and reached 592 billion US dollars and non-raw material, non-energy exports accounted for nearly one third of this sum - 188 billion US dollars. This figure means 6.4 million jobs and 2.2 trillion rubles (over 26 billion US dollars) in tax revenue to the country’s consolidated budgets," he said.