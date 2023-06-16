Russia’s coal output rises by 1.5% in January-May, exports - by 2%

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia in five months of 2023 increased by 1.5% year-on-year, while exports grew by 2%, Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Coal production in five months increased by almost 1.5% compared to last year, exports are around 2% higher," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that coal production in Russia in 2022 amounted to 443.6 mln metric tons. According to the Ministry of Energy, coal exports decreased by 1% last year to 221.2 mln metric tons.

