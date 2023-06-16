Expert: Russia sees it important to develop cooperation with BRICS countries in Arctic

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia sees it important to develop international cooperation in the Arctic with the BRICS countries. The countries may be involved in various areas, including sciences, protection of ecosystems and indigenous peoples, as well as their development, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, the Senior Arctic Official of the Russian Federation to the Arctic Council Nikolay Korchunov told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation pursues a multi-vector policy of cooperation with all countries that share promising approaches to the interaction in the Arctic's sustainable development. <...> Taking into account Russia's upcoming chairing BRICS, we could involve the BRICS member countries in joint work in the Arctic - in various formats and in various directions. For example, Russia and Brazil have a number of potential cooperation areas, including the protection of Arctic ecosystems, approaches to protection of the indigenous peoples and their development, cooperation in energy, including in the use of renewable energy," he said.

According to him, India and China are also important partners for Russia in the Arctic's economic development. "Hence is increasing the role of the global climate agenda's three poles. Thus of interest is an initiative that could integrate scientific studies in the three poles. This could be an important contribution of the BRICS nations into the global climate agenda," he continued, adding Russia sees as most promising partners in the Arctic the Persian Gulf and Latin American countries.

Professor Guo Peiqing, School of International Affairs and Public Administration, Ocean University of China, expressed a similar opinion. Cooperation with the BRICS countries should be closer, he stressed.

"In closer cooperation, we will be stronger to face important issues. Our position will be strong towards the EU," he said.

Suresh Gopalan, Professor, Doctor of Economics, India's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said his country is interested in scientific studies in the Arctic, in studies of its complicated conditions. Data received in such studies are very important for India, as people there depend greatly on agriculture.

Importance of cooperation

The Arctic and Antarctic are unique territories for scientific studies, which are not easy if done independently, Maxim Dankin of the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic told TASS.

"International cooperation is important and valuable, because we involve knowledge and technology. <...> Of course, the involved foreign partners, including the BRICS countries, may have a fresh view on the activities there, related to the preservation of the Arctic zone's climate. In this interaction we can see only advantages," he added.

Cooperation through private contacts

Marina Logunova of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic stated that institutional cooperation in the Arctic had been ruined, and a new trend is emerging: the support of international cooperation elements through private contacts.

"We can see not only interest from our Eastern and Southern partners, but also at the level of personal relations, and there is a clear message from Western partners to maintain the cooperation. Many are quite optimistic that all the shocks will pass and we will resume this cooperation," she said.

It would not be correct to speak about unambiguous directions towards the East. "It is not about the diversification, but about finding partners in various directions, and at the same time about trying to find opportunities, supporting contacts with Western colleagues," she said in conclusion.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of the Arctic States. Its members are Denmark (together with Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the USA, Finland and Sweden. In 2021, the year of the organization's 25th anniversary, the two-year chairing role in it passed from Iceland to the Russian Federation. Over the two years of chairing the organization, Russia held about 90 events in 24 cities and towns across the country, including in its all nine Arctic regions.

The Arctic Council's chairing role passed from Russia to Norway at the organization's 13th session, which took place on May 11 in Salekhard.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event. It is held on June 14-17. The theme in 2023 is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the event's official information partner.