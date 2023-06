MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.33% to 2,809.28 points and the RTS index added 0.02% reaching 1,054.49 points at the start of the trading session on Friday.

Later, the MOEX index fell by 0.22% to 2,794.09 points, the RTS dollar index - by 0.08% to 1,053.48 points.

The dollar decreased by 0.22% to 83.56 rubles, the euro reached 91.56 rubles (-0.03%), and the yuan was at around 11.72 rubles (-0.06%).