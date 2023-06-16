Russia has coped with inflation currently standing at 2.9% — presidential aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has coped with inflation in the last year, which currently stands at 2.9%, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Inflation is the main risk of high expenditures. The key task that we should set and perform is what to do for inflation not to rise as we have coped with inflation in the last year, with inflation currently standing at 2.9%," he said.

According to the official forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development, GDP growth in the country is expected at 1.2% in 2023 and at 2% in 2024. Inflation is projected at 5.3% this year.

