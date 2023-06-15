Share of trade turnover between Russia, EU just 18% — Customs

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and member-nations of the European Union declined significantly and its share is about 18% at present in the total Russian trade turnover, acting head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said in an interview with the NTV channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The European Union has given up its positions; it is not the main partner of Russia any more. While our turnover was about 38% two years ago, then the drop is significant as of the end of five months [of 2023] - the trade turnover is about 18%. We will not tend to zero because we are receiving quantities of drugs and niches are in place that were not covered by sanctions," the official said.

The share of trade turnover with APEC economies is 40%, he added.