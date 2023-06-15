Ruble-dollar rate in optimal zone for economy, says First Deputy Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The weakening of the ruble, which has been observed recently, was due to an adjustment in the exchange rate, the ruble-to-dollar rate is in the optimal zone for the economy, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told reporters on Thursday.

"I think this is an adjustment. From my point of view, now the ruble is in a more or less comfortable zone, optimal for the economy. This zone, in my opinion, is now 80-90 rubles per dollar. It is comfortable both for the budget and for exporters, and importers," Belousov said on the sidelines of the SPIEF

He noted that the recent weakening of the ruble did not affect the rise in prices.

"We don’t see it yet. It is not happening. The inflation forecast for 2023 remains at 5.3%, it will probably be lower," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

