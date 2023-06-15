Russia can boost energy, fertilizer supplies to ASEAN — Economy Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia can scale up deliveries of metals, energy resources and fertilizers to ASEAN countries, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Governments of countries of the region are working proactively on creation of comfortable conditions to raise foreign investments. At the same time, issues of food security provision and stable deliveries of energy resources are current in conditions of population growth. Russia has required competencies and is ready to have its place in these processes in the region," Ilyichev said.

"Opportunities are in place to boost exports of Russian energy resources, metals, agricultural fertilizers and Halal foods to ASEAN nations," he added.