Russia managed to cope with unprecedented pressure of the West — Finance MInister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia has managed to cope with the unprecedented pressure applied by the collective West, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Izvestiya Studio on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"On the whole, we have managed to deal with the unprecedented pressure that was put on our country," Siluanov said.

Russia already has a "fundamental" understanding of how to respond to specific challenges, so it is not afraid of the risks of greater pressure, the minister said. "We have mastered how to work in this new environment," he added.