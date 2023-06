MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe continued growing during the trading session and climbed above $550 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London-based ICE.

Gas prices moved up by more than 25% over the day.

July futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands soared to $552 per 1,000 cubic meters or 49.25 euro per MWh.