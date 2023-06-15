Several friendly countries’ banks interested in opening branches in Russia — regulator

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Banks of several friendly countries showed interest in opening branches in Russia, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"Representatives of some countries showed interest. I can't name the countries. But if they are willing, we will support legislation that will allow such branches to be created," she said, adding that the several friendly countries could open banking branches.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.