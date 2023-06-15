Russia’s key task to increase share in 'global economic pie' — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s key task is to increase its share in the ‘global economic pie’, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Global transformation is painful for other countries, for countries that used to be leaders. Our main task is to find Russia’s place. It is important for us to make sure that our share in this ‘global economic pie’ rises," he said. "We have grown muscles, we have created independent systems and we will develop further on," the minister added.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. 'Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations' is theme of this year’s forum. TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation. In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF on Friday.