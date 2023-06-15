Future of international payments belongs to national payment networks — Bank of Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Many countries started to develop their own payment networks and international monetary payments currently relies on such platforms, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"Many countries are now actively working to establish regional payment platforms. The first countries began to develop their national payment systems, which were previously essentially non-existent. <…> As I see trends, the emphasis is made on various national payment systems communicating with one another, as well as their interoperability with other national payment systems or regional platforms," she said.

