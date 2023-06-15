Russian Railways expanding hotel booking service geography in Asia, China on the roadmap

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Railways is considering the possibility of placing Chinese companies on its hotel and tour booking service travel.rzd.ru, Deputy Managing Director of the holding Evgeny Charkin told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The export portfolio of Russian Railways has 16 IT products and services. They may be demanded in almost all Asian countries, including China and India. Much work is in progress with Turkmenistan. As far as the development of our tour service is concerned, together with Russia it has nine more countries now, and we are considering the possibility of adding other countries as well, including China," he said.

The possibility of booking trips to Belarus and Kazakhstan through Russian Railways’ own booking service was introduced last November, whereas this year hotels in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Mongolia have appeared on the service.

The Russian railroad monopoly launched its service for booking hotels and tours travel.rzd.ru last March, with over 110,000 hotels and 2,500 tours being offered on the platform.