Hungary's foreign minister to take part in SPIEF — forum’s program

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to the forum’s program.

It says that the Hungarian top diplomat will take part in the session "Energy for the 21st century: Challenges of Today as Opportunities for Tomorrow" which begins at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time on Thursday.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.