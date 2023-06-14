India interested in increasing supplies of its products to Russian market — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. India is interested in expanding trade with Russia and increasing supplies of its products for making trade turnover between the countries more balanced, India’s Ambassador to Moscow Pavan Kapoor said at a meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We register a notable increase in trade turnover, though our trade is very much unbalanced as you mainly export to India. We need balanced trade, with many cooperation areas in place. I would like to note such sectors as pharma, car components, equipment, chemical industry. If you need any products, we are ready to supply those materials. At today’s meeting with representatives of largest Russian companies we discussed an increase in supplies of Indian products to the Russian market," the diplomat said.

He also mentioned shipping industry and tourism as important cooperation areas, adding that the possibility of increasing the number of flights between Russia and India is under consideration now. The ambassador also suggested that direct flights between Indian cities and St. Petersburg be considered.