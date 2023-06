ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Deliveries of Aurus Merlon electric motorcycles can start in 2024 for government agencies and individuals, Motorcycle Project Director of NAMI Evgeny Torzhenov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Supplies for government authorities and the so-called SOP, the start of production, are planned in 2024. It is also planned that civilian users will also be able to purchase such item at the same time," Torzhenov said.