Putin instructs to create drone centers in regions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government in cooperation with the National Technology Initiative Platform to consider the establishment of drone production and test support centers in the regions, the Kremlin’s website says on Wednesday.

"To provide for creation (including in Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Samara, Sakhalin, Tomsk, Tula Regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Tatarstan, and in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol) the chain of ‘one-stop-shop’ centers for support of engineering, tests, production and preparation of unmanned aerial systems for certification within the framework of forming the national project on unmanned aerial systems development by 2030," the posted list of assignments of the head of state reads.

It is also instructed to consider measures of supporting agricultural producers depending on their use of domestically produced unmanned aerial vehicles.