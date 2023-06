MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The MOEX index rises by 0.72% to 2,777.2 points and the RTS index grew by 0.12% to 1,031.92 points on Wednesday.

As of 10:10 Moscow time, the MOEX index slightly accelerated growth to 2,780.75 points (+0.85%) and the RTS index reached 1,034.99 points (+0.42%).

By 10:10 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 0.37% to 84.62 rubles, the euro - by 0.42% to 91.32 rubles, and the yuan - by 0.44% to 11.787 rub.