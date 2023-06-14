Ex-Toyota plant in St. Petersburg to make electric vehicles — Governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. VKO Almaz-Antey holding plans to make Class B+ electric cars and light commercial vehicles on a single E-Neva platform at the ex-Toyota plant in St. Petersburg, Governor Alexander Beglov told TASS in an interview.

"A crossover is just one of several variants from a broad model line anticipated to be created on an integrated platform. The holding has plans to make a Class B+ city electric car, a light commercial vehicle and hybrids using natural gas or hydrogen," the Governor said.