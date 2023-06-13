Putin ratifies agreement with China on gas supplies cooperation

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement with China on natural gas exports from Russia to China via the Far East route.

The agreement was signed in Moscow and Beijing on January 31, 2023. It establishes the conditions for cooperation in gas supplies from Russia to China via the route, including the cross-border part of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River near the Russian cities of Dalnerechensk and Hulin in China. The document also regulates civil, tax and customs issues, as well as a procedure for resolving any disputes that may arise.

According to the website of the Russian Ministry of Energy, the opening of the Far East route will increase the volume of natural gas supplies to China by 10 bln cubic meters per year. Gazprom said earlier that after the completion of the project, the volume of Russian gas exports to China would amount to 48 bln cubic meters per year, including deliveries through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

According to the accompanying documents to the law, the agreement fully meets Russia's interests and its ratification will contribute to the development of Russia's gas transportation system, as well as constructive economic and investment cooperation between the countries in the energy sector.