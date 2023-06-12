Kyrgyzstan delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister to take part in SPIEF

BISHKEK, June 12. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan will send a delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), led by First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev, a source in the Kyrgyz government told TASS.

"The delegation, which will participate in the economic forum in St. Petersburg on June 14-17 this year, will include, as planned, First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev in addition to several other representatives of the government," the source said.

A delegation of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will also travel to St. Petersburg to participate in a variety of forum sections and explore the opportunities for strengthening commercial cooperation with both Russian partners and representatives from other countries.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is Russia's largest economic forum, which will be held from June 14 to June 17.