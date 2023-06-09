Qiwi plans splitting business into Russian and international

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Qiwi Group announced plans to split its business into Russian and international divisions, the press service of the payment service provider said on Friday.

The process is expected to be completed by the end of August, Qiwi said.

"The international business will join Qiwi Plc group, with its securities listed on NASDAQ and the Moscow Exchange. The Russian business will be consolidated in JSC Qiwi," the company noted.

Russian and international frameworks are expected to be formed in June 2023. The complete business split is expected by the end of August, provided that all regulatory approvals are received.