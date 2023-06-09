Putin calls for increased cooperation in EAEU

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should expand cooperation down the line of government authorities and central banks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the prime ministers of EAEU member-nations.

"The activity down the line of executive authorities and central banks of our countries aimed at consolidating the financial sovereignty should be stirred up. This will help to ensure the resilience of credit-banking and payment infrastructure," the Russian leader said.

This will also make it possible to diversify and harmonize the Eurasian financial market "in a way that creates comfortable conditions for preserving capital and its investment" in EAEU economies, Putin added.