SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan continue discussing the idea of creating a trilateral gas union, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Congress.

"The discussion of this initiative continues on bilateral tracks. Consideration is underway in particular on the basis of two roadmaps signed by Gazprom with partners of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan early this year," Shulginov said.