Trade turnover between Russia, China reach $50.94 bln in Q1 2023

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to 4.2 trillion rubles ($50.94 bln) in January - March 2023, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday.

"China is one of key trading partners of Russia. In January - March 2023, the bilateral trade turnover totaled 4.2 trillion Russian rubles," Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said.

The share of Far Eastern regions in trade with China totaled 10.8% as of the end of the last year and 9.8% when the first quarter ended, the official said. Primorsky and Sakhalin Regions are taking the lead in trading with China.