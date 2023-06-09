Russia, UN to hold consultations on grain deal memorandum in Geneva Friday — UNCTAD

GENEVA, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian inter-agency delegation and UN representatives will hold consultations on the memorandum on the grain deal in Geneva on Friday; the Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, while the UN delegation will be led by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan, the UNCTAD press office told TASS.

On June 5, Vershinin told reporters in Moscow that another round of consultations have been planned to take place in Geneva on June 9. He also noted that Russia sees no perspectives for the prolongation of the grain deal, but the consultations with UN representatives continue. the diplomat underscored that Ukraine rolls out various conditions for implementation of the grain deal and thus drove the situation to an impasse. He also said that the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul has resumed inspections of ships under the grain deal.

On Monday, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN continues negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on extension of the grain deal.