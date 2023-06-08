Russia discussing new LNG contracts with Asian partners — Novak

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is discussing new long-term contracts for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with partners from the Asia-Pacific Region and their business interest in LNG projects, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Cooperation with partners from the Asia-Pacific Region in terms of LNG projects is progressing. An opportunity is being discussed to enter into new long-term contracts for LNG supplies, including from promising projects, and shareholding participation in certain LNG businesses," the deputy prime minister said.