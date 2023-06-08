Russia to develop fields as close as possible to Asian consumers — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia will build up its resource base in the Far East, developing the oil and gas fields closest to Asian consumers, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak wrote about this in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"We have to work on expanding the resource base of the Far East, since the growth in demand will largely be provided by deposits that are as close as possible to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Novak stressed that Russia also faces the task of expanding the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways, the capacity of the eastern railways should increase to 180 million tons as early as 2024.

"Work is underway to reduce the time for customs procedures and increase the capacity of checkpoints as well as optimizing the technology of cargo transportation," he added.

According to him, by 2026, Transneft oil pipeline operator will increase the capacity of main oil pipelines, through which exports are possible, by 32 million tons. Novak noted that the planned projects for the development of gas transport infrastructure will allow exporting up to 100 billion cubic meters of gas eastward through pipes, and new LNG plants in Yamal will allow by 2030 to ensure the production of liquefied natural gas at the level of up to 100 million tons.