Havana mulling new Cuban-Russian cooperation program, official says

SOCHI, June 8. /TASS/. An updated program for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and Cuba, covering the period 2023-2030, is now undergoing a review by the Cuban side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters on Thursday.

"Russia has elaborated the document in detail. The relevant documents are now undergoing a review process by the Cuban side. An agreement will be signed establishing preferential regimes for doing business in our countries, of which an integral part will be a roadmap for implementing such preferential business regimes as well as executing related projects up to 2030, whereas a separate section is dedicated to science, technology and education," the deputy prime minister said.

Joint projects are already underway involving Havana University and Russian institutions of higher education and research establishments under the Mega Science umbrella, as well as other projects, the official said. "I hope we will be able to provide more detailed information as early as at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [on June 14-17]," Chernyshenko added.