Russia to rely on domestic infrastructure for ammonia supplies — Deputy PM

SOCHI, June 8. /TASS/. Russia will count on its domestic infrastructure for ammonia deliveries and shipments, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Thursday.

The recently blown up Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline can be considered for export shipments after its restoration by Ukraine, he noted.

"I do not have any illusions. We assume that we will have our own infrastructure for supplies and shipments of ammonia," Manturov said. "If by some miracle the Ukrainian side restores it, we will check the pressure and make sure there are no leaks, [and then] it can be considered [for ammonia exports]," the official noted. According to information from the Ukrainian side, restoration efforts will take about three months even if they start very soon, Manturov added.

Ukrainian saboteurs blew up a segment of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said earlier. According to estimates from the Russian side, the pipeline's repair will take somewhere between one to three months if specialists get access to the damaged segment.