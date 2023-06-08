Russia’s coal exports to India up 3 times in 2022 — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia increased coal exports to India by 3 times up to 20 million tons in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

In 2022, Russia’s coal supplies to China increased by a quarter and amounted to 67.1 million tons, he added.

Novak also recalled that a record 4.7 billion kWh of electricity was exported to China in 2022. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that this trend will continue this year.

On coal supply agreements

In October 2021, Russia and India signed a memorandum on the supply of 40 million tons of coal to India as part of the Russian Energy Week.

Later, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov reported that Russia and China were developing an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of coal in the amount of 100 million tons.

On export of electricity

Earlier, head of Inter RAO (the operator of the export-import of electricity in Russia) Boris Kovalchuk reported that in 2022, a record was reached in the supply of electricity to China. He estimated the supply at 4.4-4.5 billion kWh of electricity.

Later, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars told reporters that exports to China would remain at the level of 2022, but allowed that this figure could be higher.