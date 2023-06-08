Global oil demand expected to grow in 2023 — Novak

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The global oil demand will grow this year and the Asia-Pacific Region will be the key growth driver, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"In 2022, the global oil demand stood at 99.6 mln barrels per day (bpd). In 2023, the demand is expected to tick up to 101.9 mln bpd - plus 2.3 mln bpd. Countries of the Asia-Pacific Region will account for the bulk of oil demand growth - up to 1.6 mln barrels per day. Further growth of oil demand is anticipated under almost all forecasts by 2030, with the Asia-Pacific Region to support about 60% of growth," Novak said.

According to the forecast of the deputy prime minister, the LNG global market can grow by 2030 by 54% to 800 bln cubic meters. The LNG share in the overall gas demand growth by 2030 is estimated to be 70-80%.